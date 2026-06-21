NEET UG re-test: Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi centre in NTA mix-up

<p>Mumbai/New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) once again found itself embroiled in a controversy after a student in Nagpur, appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, found out that the centre allotted to him was in Abu Dhabi. </p>.<p>Abdullah Mohammad Talib (18) discovered the error after downloading his admit card from the official website on Friday. The admit card mentioned an examination centre in UAE's Abu Dhabi. </p>.<p>"After the admit card was downloaded at 4 pm yesterday, we found the Centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi. We were really shocked as we had not given anything as such in our options,” his father Mohammed Talib said.</p>.NEET aspirant found dead at Ghaziabad home, police suspect suicide; video clip under scrutiny.<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi flagged the discrepancy and slammed the BJP-led NDA dispensation.</p>.<p>NTA was quick to respond, saying: “The grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours.”</p>.<p>The agency also said its web activity records showed that the city change was made through the candidate’s own registered login during the correction window and reflected a consistent single-user access pattern.</p>.<p>"NTA has observed that... one (sic) the centre was changed to Abu Dhabi using the candidate’s credentials and twice it was previewed that the centre is Abu Dhabi,” it said.</p>.<p>NTA further said it received an informal request on the evening of June 19 seeking a change of centre back to Nagpur, and it immediately initiated the process. Officials also contacted the candidate’s father the same evening to facilitate completion of the formalities.</p>.<p><strong>'Student-first' approach</strong></p>.<p>Emphasising what it described as a "student-first approach", the agency said its priority was that "no candidate misses the examination over an administrative doubt".</p>.<p>The agency said after the rescheduling of NEET (UG) 2026, around 3.2 lakh candidates used the reopened examination-city correction window and more than 99.5% allotted their preferred cities.</p>.<p>NTA also cautioned candidates and parents against rumours and fraudulent claims of paper leaks circulating on social media, saying such misinformation causes unnecessary stress among aspirants.</p>.<p><strong>Rahul reaction</strong></p>.<p>Reacting to the gaffe, Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on X, "A student from Nagpur had been preparing for the NEET re-exam for a month. He downloaded his admit card just a day before the exam. His assigned centre was in Abu Dhabi. He has no passport, his family lacks the funds to send him abroad, and there is no time left. He wept all night and is refusing to take the exam — can one even imagine the level of stress involved?"</p>.<p>He further wrote, "How did this even happen? No student should have to face the issue of being unable to reach their exam centre. In reality, the NTA is merely testing the patience of the country's students and their parents. They deserve a sensitive, responsible, and accountable education system and exam authority — and we will ensure they get it."</p>