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NEET UG re-test: Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi centre in NTA mix-up

NTA was quick to respond, saying: 'The grievance is being addressed and the candidate will be allocated a centre in Nagpur, after due verification, in the next few hours.'
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 00:43 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 00:43 IST
India NewsAbu DhabiNEET

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