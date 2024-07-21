NEET-UG results: High concentration of top scorers at some centres

However, the score of candidates from the centres where anomalies were reported earlier remained low. For example, the principal of Oasis School in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh has been arrested in relation to the NEET exam. Only five of 701 candidates at the centre (0.71 per cent) ended in the top one per cent at this centre, similar to the 0.66 per cent success rate for Hazaribagh as a whole.