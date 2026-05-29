NEET-UG set to be conducted in computer-based test mode from 2027: NTA tells Supreme Court

<p>The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court</a> on Friday that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year, replacing the existing pen-and-paper format after discussions with the Centre.</p><p>The submission was made before the apex court, which is hearing a series of petitions linked to the alleged NEET paper leak that resulted in the cancellation of the May 3 examination earlier this year.</p><p>In an affidavit filed before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, the NTA said a high-level committee of experts had recommended shifting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET-UG </a>to the CBT format.</p>.NEET-UG paper leak: CBI, government officials inform Parliamentary panel of steps taken to prevent leak in retest. <p>According to the affidavit, NEET-UG 2026 remained the only major NTA examination to be held in pen-and-paper mode, largely due to the examination pattern prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission.</p><p>The agency noted that all other major examinations conducted by the NTA are already being held in CBT mode.</p><p>“The HLCE has specifically recommended transition of NEET (UG) from PPT to CBT mode, along with the introduction of multi-session and multi-stage testing,” the affidavit filed by NTA Director (Legal) stated.</p><p>It further said the new format would be implemented from the next examination cycle in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, bringing all major NTA examinations under the CBT system.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>