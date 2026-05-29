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NEET-UG set to be conducted in computer-based test mode from 2027: NTA tells Supreme Court

In an affidavit filed before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, the NTA said a high-level committee of experts had recommended shifting NEET-UG to the CBT format.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 15:00 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 15:00 IST
India NewsNEETSupreme Corut

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