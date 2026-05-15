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'NEET-UG to be computer-based from next year': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEET to go online mode from 2027

The minister also confirmed that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 06:02 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 06:02 IST
India NewsEducationNEETPaper LeakDharmendra PradhanNational Testing AgencyExamNEET ExamNEET exam failure

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