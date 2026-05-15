<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility cum Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will shift to a computer-based testing (CBT) mode from 2027 onwards, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Friday, May 15, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.</p><p>Addressing the media in his first public response since the paper leak allegations surfaced earlier this week, Pradhan said, “Starting from next year, the NEET exam will be conducted in CBT mode.”</p><p>The minister also confirmed that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, and clarified that the upcoming re-test will be held in offline or pen-and-paper format.</p><p>He further added that the government is taking measure to ensure that the exam is conducted in a fair and error-proof manner.</p>.NEET-UG 'paper leak': Re-exam to be held on June 21, NTA announces fresh date.<p>The announcement comes days after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG 2026, which had originally been conducted on May 3 for around 22.79 lakh candidates across more than 5,400 centres in India and abroad.</p><p>The examination was scrapped on May 12 after the agency received whistleblower inputs regarding a so-called “guess paper” allegedly circulating before the examination. Investigators later found that over 135 questions, particularly from Biology and Chemistry, allegedly matched the actual paper, including wording and punctuation in several cases.</p><p>“We want to reassure meritorious students. We do not want the exam mafia to snatch seats from deserving candidates. We do not want moneybags to take these seats. The decision has been taken with students in mind,” Pradhan said.</p>.NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 after 'paper leak'; Centre orders CBI probe.<p>The Education Minister also defended the Centre’s preparation on conducting the national-level exam, stating that the government had implemented the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee “word-to-word.”</p><p>The committee, headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, was constituted after the NEET-UG 2024 controversy to suggest reforms for strengthening the examination system and preventing paper leaks and malpractices in national-level entrance tests, including reforms like shift to CBT mode.</p><p>This comes as the first official confirmation from the Union government that the transition to CBT mode will begin from 2027.</p>