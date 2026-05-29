<p>Chennai: Amid uncertainty over this year's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NEET">NEET </a>exam following alleged irregularities and the subsequent cancelleation of the test, medical aspirants are turning to engineering courses, with enrolment for Tamil Nadu engineering admissions crossing 2.5 lakh.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a completely online, single-window counseling process conducted by Anna University for admission to undergraduate B.E. and B.Tech. courses in the State, based solely on Class 12 marks without an entrance exam.</p>.<p>According to sources in the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), the online registration has started from May 3.</p>.Karnataka govt plans counselling for engineering courses before NEET results.<p>"Within a span of 26 days, the number of applications have crossed 2.5 lakh and it is expected to touch three lakh", a senior official from DOTE said on Friday.</p>.<p>Noting that NEET irregularities have delayed medical counselling, he said, "due to this, there is a notable shift with many medical aspirants choosing engineering admissions".</p>.<p>He added that the delay in medical admissions will not affect the engineering admission schedule in the state, with the last date for enrollment set for June 2.</p>.Engineering back in demand in Karnataka: 93% seats lapped up in 1st counselling round.<p>According to the official, random numbers will be released on June 5 and the merit list will be published on June 29. However, the engineering counselling dates will be updated after the approval from All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).</p>.<p>In Tamil Nadu, there are about 2.5 lakh engineering seats available across more than 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. </p>