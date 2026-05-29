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NEET uncertainty drives surge in engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu

"Within a span of 26 days, the number of applications have crossed 2.5 lakh and it is expected to touch three lakh", a senior official from DOTE said.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 06:05 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiNEETEngineeringadmissionsNEET ExamNEET exam failureengineering colleges

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