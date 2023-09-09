Negotiations good for both countries, says British deputy high commissioner on pending FTA issues

In the context of the United Kingdom, which is the 6th largest investor in India, he said, "We have 30,000 people in Kolkata working for British companies. We have an enormous amount of trust in India. Last year, during the Bengal global business summit, the UK delegation was the largest one and that shows the appetite there is in the UK as far as investment is concerned in India."

"Not just investment in usual places like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru… I came here to the Andaman Islands to see our opportunities here. I will be taking back what I have learnt from this place (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) and I will be sharing it with my colleagues who are working in the business and trade department," he said.