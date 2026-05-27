<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=the%20congress">The Congress </a>on Wednesday accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Prime%20Minister%20Narendra%20Modi%20">Prime Minister Narendra Modi </a>of making a “diabolical effort” to “distort, defame, and denigrate” <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jawaharlal%20Nehru">Jawaharlal Nehru</a>, and asserted that India's first prime minister cannot be erased from the fabric of modern India.</p>.<p>On the 62nd death anniversary of Nehru, senior Congress leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20Jairam%20Ramesh"> Jairam Ramesh</a> said that “as the truth of the damage this Modi regime has done to our polity, society and economy becomes increasingly stark and evident every passing day, Nehru's relevance only grows”.</p>.<p>“Jawaharlal Nehru passed away 62 years ago today. He continues to be studied and analysed, as well as both criticised and applauded. This is inherent to the nature of history and the lives and legacies of great historical figures who leave behind indelible footprints on the sands of time,” Ramesh said on X.</p>.<p>“However, what is truly pathological is the current prime minister's ongoing denial of Nehru's monumental contributions, along with a persistent and diabolical effort to distort, defame and denigrate him,” Ramesh said.</p>.<p>Nevertheless, Nehru cannot be erased from the fabric of modern India, which he shaped decisively, profoundly – and above all – so very democratically, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications said.</p>.<p>“His (Nehru's) magnificent obsession with the development of a scientific temper laid the foundations of India's technological capacities and capabilities," Ramesh said.</p>.<p>"As the truth of the damage this Modi regime has done to our polity, society and economy becomes increasingly stark and evident every passing day, Nehru's relevance only grows. That's the source of the PM's discomfort," the Congress leader said.</p>.<p>The Congress<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress"> </a>on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> saying that the visionary leadership of India's first prime minister will continue to "guide us forever".</p>.<p>Gandhi, along with Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mallikarjun%20Kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, paid floral tributes to Nehru at his memorial, Shanti Van, here.</p>.<p>India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru, died in office in 1964 at the age of 74. </p>