Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nehru cannot be erased from modern India’s fabric despite PM’s efforts to denigrate him: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiDelhiJawaharlal NehruPrime Minister Narendra ModiNehru

Follow us on :

Follow Us