Nehru gave away UNSC seat to China on platter, says BJP

Even as the Congress questioned the BJP for overspending on the G20, the BJP said that the Gandhi family was responsible for a historical wrong, and blamed Nehru for not fighting for a permanent seat at the UN for India, but giving it up to China.
The party contended that in the wake of India’s “successful” G20 presidency, the world was applauding the Prime Minister for his leadership. “Today, India, under the leadership of PM Modi is shaping the world, the world is backing the country’s bid for a permanent UNSC seat, which Nehru gave away to China on a platter… The unpatriotic deeds of the Gandhi family haunt our history, to date,” a post on X by the party’s handle read.
The post was accompanied by a graphic with images of the Nehru-Gandhi family, with a text that said that, in the 1962 Indo-China War, 3152 Indian soldiers were killed and China took 38,000 sq km of Indian territory in Akshai Chin.
While the UNSC has five permanent members, including the US, China, France, Britain and Russia, India has batted for an expansion of the UNSC.
“When the UN was established, the world was completely different from what it is today. At that time, there were 51 founding members in the UN. Today the number of countries included in the UN is around 200. Despite this, the number of permanent members in the UNSC remains the same. The world has since changed … (in) transport, communication, health and education ... These new realities should reflect in our new global structure,” Modi had said during the G20 Summit.