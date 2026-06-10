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‘Nehru is Nehru’: Sharad Pawar says PM Modi cannot be compared to first PM

Referring to PM Modi becoming the longest-serving PM, Pawar said, "It's good. In a parliamentary democracy, prime minister is a constitutional post and we have to respect it.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsPM Modi

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