Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Nehru redrew Bharat's borders forever': BJP hits back at Congress' US trade deal barbs

The BJP's criticism of Nehru comes in the backdrop of the Congress attacking the government over the India-US interim trade deal.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsJawaharlal Nehru

Follow us on :

Follow Us