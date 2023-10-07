Neighbours’ polls, India’s stakes

Mohamed Muizzu will take over as the new president of the Maldives on November 17. The 45-year-old, however, has already decided what he would do first. He told his supporters at a celebratory rally on October 2 that his government would start removing foreign military personnel from the archipelago on its first day in the office itself. It was not lost on anyone in Malé or New Delhi what he meant. His campaign for the presidential polls was almost an extension of the ‘India Out’ campaign that he and the country’s former president Abdullah Yameen had been leading over the past few years, opposing the ‘India First’ policy of outgoing President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s government.
If Muizzu insists on the departure of India’s military personnel from the Maldives, he may end up turning the clock back to the days of Abdullah Yameen’s presidency, which had seen the island nation not only drifting away from India and moving closer to China but also entering into the debt trap laid by the communist country. Uncertainty is particularly looming large over a naval facility, which New Delhi started building in the Maldives and which was seen as a strategic asset to keep tabs on China’s forays in its maritime neighbourhood of India .
New Delhi has reached out to the president-elect of the Maldives with Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating him. India reminded the incoming dispensation of the Maldives that the two neighbouring nations needed to “collaborate closely” to address the shared security challenges.
If the outcome of the presidential election in the Maldives is being seen as China’s success and a setback for India, New Delhi must brace for such a shock even in Sri Lanka, where the presidential election may be held next year. India’s support to help Sri Lanka recover from its economic crisis last year helped it claw back the space it had lost to China in the island nation during the reign of Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa. But New Delhi can hardly be complacent as Beijing will surely make every attempt to take advantage of any change in the political landscape in Colombo.
New Delhi perhaps couldn’t have had a friendlier government in Dhaka than the one headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who might lead her Awami League to another cakewalk victory when the parliamentary elections would be held in Bangladesh in January 2024. Dhaka’s moves over the past few years to expand its ties with Beijing, however, remain a worry for New Delhi. India has been trying to convince the United States that pressure from the West on Sheikh Hasina to give space to the opposition parties might push the Awami League government closer to China.
With Thimphu speeding up boundary negotiations with Beijing, India would also keep watch on the National Assembly elections in Bhutan – likely to take place later this year or early next year.
Nepal was the first South Asian nation where China successfully played a role in domestic political affairs when it brought two communist parties, led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and K P Sharma Oli, together in 2018. They, however, parted ways in 2021. Oli, who had in 2020 ratcheted up Nepal’s territorial row with India at the behest of China, helped Dahal take over as the prime minister in December 2022, but withdrew support a few months later.
New Delhi has not recognised the Taliban regime in Kabul but has been dealing with it informally, in order to deny Pakistan the strategic depth it wanted in Afghanistan. Like China, India too has been in contact with the military junta in Myanmar.
India can hardly expect a favourable regime in Pakistan, where parliamentary elections may take place next year. But, in the rest of South Asia, it will of course seek enabling political dispensations to make the most of its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. So will China.