Neighbours’ polls, India’s stakes

New Delhi perhaps couldn’t have had a friendlier government in Dhaka than the one headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who might lead her Awami League to another cakewalk victory when the parliamentary elections would be held in Bangladesh in January 2024. Dhaka’s moves over the past few years to expand its ties with Beijing, however, remain a worry for New Delhi. India has been trying to convince the United States that pressure from the West on Sheikh Hasina to give space to the opposition parties might push the Awami League government closer to China.

With Thimphu speeding up boundary negotiations with Beijing, India would also keep watch on the National Assembly elections in Bhutan – likely to take place later this year or early next year.

Nepal was the first South Asian nation where China successfully played a role in domestic political affairs when it brought two communist parties, led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal and K P Sharma Oli, together in 2018. They, however, parted ways in 2021. Oli, who had in 2020 ratcheted up Nepal’s territorial row with India at the behest of China, helped Dahal take over as the prime minister in December 2022, but withdrew support a few months later.

New Delhi has not recognised the Taliban regime in Kabul but has been dealing with it informally, in order to deny Pakistan the strategic depth it wanted in Afghanistan. Like China, India too has been in contact with the military junta in Myanmar.

India can hardly expect a favourable regime in Pakistan, where parliamentary elections may take place next year. But, in the rest of South Asia, it will of course seek enabling political dispensations to make the most of its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. So will China.