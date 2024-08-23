Nepal bus accident: Uttar Pradesh government sends SDM to incident site

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner G S Naveen Kumar in a press statement said, "As per media reports and further confirmed from the MEA Nepal Division, today at about 11:30 am, a bus with registration number - UP 53 FD 7623 carrying approx 41 passengers from Maharashtra, including the driver and one assistant, fell around 150 metres into river Marshyandi in Ambukhereni region in the Tanahu District of Nepal.