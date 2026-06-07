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Nepal calls India its most important partner; both sides resolve to take ties to new heights

The Nepalese foreign minister also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 01:43 IST
India NewsNepal

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