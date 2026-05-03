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Nepal objects to India's plans to conduct Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh

In a statement, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry said that Kathmandu was not consulted before finalising the route for the pilgrimage.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 19:29 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 19:29 IST
India NewsNepalKailash Mansarovar Yatra

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