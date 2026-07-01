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Nepal says ready to resolve border issue with India through diplomatic dialogue, evidence

Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, with both countries claiming the areas.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsNepalborder disputeWorld

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