Nepal wants partnership with India ‘not constrained by anxieties of past’: Foreign minister Shishir Khanal

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a> wants to resolve its border dispute with India through existing bilateral mechanisms as “no problem is too large and complex” when both sides engage with an open heart, rational mind and mutual respect, Nepal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shishir-khanal">Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal</a> said on Sunday, effectively backing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi’s</a> position against any third-party involvement in the issue.</p>.<p>Khanal also said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kathmandu">Kathmandu</a> refuses to view India through the “distorted, hyper-sensitive lens” of 21st-century geopolitics and instead wants to look at New Delhi with “clear eyes and a single transparent agenda of economic transformation of Nepal”.</p>.<p>The Nepalese foreign minister made the remarks while speaking to the media a day after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi.</p>.<p>The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in sectors such as trade, connectivity, energy and critical technology.</p>.<p>Forwarding a strong message on bilateral ties, Khanal stressed that Nepal remains committed to resolving all outstanding issues with India through dialogue and mutual understanding.</p>.<p>“No problem is too large and complex when we meet with an open heart, rational mind and mutual respect,” he said, referring to the border dispute between the two neighbouring countries.</p>.<p>His remarks are significant as India has consistently maintained that all bilateral issues with Nepal should be resolved directly between the two countries without external mediation.</p>.Nepal calls India its most important partner; both sides resolve to take ties to new heights.<p>Khanal further said Nepal does not want to interpret its relationship with India through the prism of contemporary geopolitical anxieties, but rather through the lens of economic cooperation and regional partnership.</p>.<p>The comments come amid periodic tensions between India and Nepal over boundary-related disputes, including disagreements linked to the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh region.</p>.<p>The Nepalese minister also highlighted the importance of strengthening economic and developmental cooperation between the two nations, adding that both sides are keen to further deepen ties across sectors.</p>.<p>Apart from trade and connectivity, the talks between Jaishankar and Khanal also covered cooperation in energy, critical technologies and people-to-people exchanges.</p>.<p>India and Nepal share close civilisational, cultural and economic ties, though relations between the two neighbours have occasionally witnessed strain over territorial and political issues in recent years.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>