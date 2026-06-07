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Nepal wants partnership with India ‘not constrained by anxieties of past’: Foreign minister Shishir Khanal

The comments come amid periodic tensions between India and Nepal over boundary-related disputes, including disagreements linked to the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh region.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 11:12 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 11:12 IST
India NewsNepalJaishankarAsiaDiplomacyIndia-Nepal border

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