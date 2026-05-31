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Nepali translation of mountaineer Umesh Zirpe’s Sherpa chronicle released in Kathmandu

While climbers who reach the summit often capture international headlines, the Sherpa community forms the backbone of Himalayan expeditions.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 04:13 IST
India NewsNepalSherpa

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