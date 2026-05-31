Nepali translation of mountaineer Umesh Zirpe’s Sherpa chronicle released in Kathmandu

<p>Mumbai: In a significant cultural and mountaineering milestone that underscores the enduring bond between India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal</a>, veteran Indian mountaineer Umesh Zirpe’s acclaimed book on the Sherpa community was released in Nepali in Kathmandu, bringing the stories of the Himalaya’s unsung heroes to a wider audience in their homeland.</p><p>The launch assumes special significance at a time when the role of Sherpas in global mountaineering is receiving renewed attention. </p><p>While climbers who reach the summit often capture international headlines, the Sherpa community forms the backbone of Himalayan expeditions, providing expertise, logistics, rescue support and guidance in some of the world's most challenging environments.</p>.Pune-based Giripremi team scales Mt Everest after 50-day climb.<p>Zirpe’s book, Mountain Men, Sherpa: True Daredevils of Himalaya, originally published in Marathi and later translated into English, was formally released in Nepali as Sherpa – Himalayaka Sachcha Sahasi at a ceremony in Kathmandu on Saturday.</p><p>As Founder-Director of the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) and President of the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), Zirpe drew upon decades of Himalayan expeditions and personal interactions with Sherpas to document their lives, achievements and contributions beyond mountaineering.</p><p>The book is both a tribute and a historical record of a community that has played a defining role in Himalayan exploration but has often remained in the shadow of celebrated climbers. It chronicles not only mountaineering feats but also the Sherpas’ contributions to education, entrepreneurship, social service and community leadership.</p>.Indian Tricolour hoisted on Africa’s highest peak in New Year.<p>The Nepali edition was translated and edited by Kumbhraj Rai and made possible through the efforts of mountaineer Ang Babu Sherpa, who believed the stories of Sherpa mountaineers should be accessible to Nepali readers, particularly younger generations.</p><p>The book was released at a special ceremony attended by leading figures from Nepal’s mountaineering and literary communities, members of the Sherpa fraternity and several Everest summiteers. The chief guest was Mingma Temba Sherpa (Mingma David), renowned Everest climber and member of Nepal’s House of Representatives.</p><p>Published by Rohan Prakashan of Pune, the Nepali edition represents another step in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Nepal through a shared Himalayan heritage.</p><p>Speaking at the event, Mingma Temba Sherpa described the book as an important documentation of Sherpa culture and history. “This book will serve as an ambassador for adventure, tourism and the rich culture of the Sherpa community and Nepal to the world,” he said.</p><p>Zirpe said the work was inspired by the countless Sherpas he encountered during his mountaineering career. “Sherpas are the lifeline of the mountains and of mountaineers. Every successful expedition is built upon their dedication, expertise, courage and sacrifices. This book is my humble attempt to tell their stories and acknowledge their invaluable contribution to Himalayan exploration,” he said.</p><p>The release also highlights a growing effort within the mountaineering community to preserve and document indigenous Himalayan knowledge and traditions, ensuring that the Sherpas' legacy is remembered not merely through records of summits conquered, but through the lives and communities that made those achievements possible.</p><p>A number of Sherpas featured in the book, including Sonam Sherpa, Lhakpa Futi Sherpa, Lakpa Sherpa and several others, were present at the event, lending a personal touch to the celebration of their community's achievements. Hundreds of dignitaries from the fields of mountaineering, tourism, business, education, literature and public service also attended the function. Several distinguished guests travelled from India specifically for the launch, including Nilesh Deshpande of the 8000er Club and noted Everest summiteers and mountaineers Ashish Mane and Rupesh Khopade, underscoring the strong people-to-people and mountaineering links between India and Nepal.</p>