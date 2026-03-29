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Nepal’s political shift offers India a chance to reset ties

Country’s youthful leadership faces early tests at home and abroad.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 23:31 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 23:31 IST
India NewsChinaIndiaNepalNarendra ModiK P Sharma OliWest Asia

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