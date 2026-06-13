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Nestle India rejects allegations over Maggi infestation, says tests confirm product quality

The company said it is "yet to receive" any sample from the complainant for assessment, and did not receive any response from them while the social media account remained unreachable.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 07:23 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 07:23 IST
India NewsNestleMaggi

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