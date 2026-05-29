<p>Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> described India as a "huge power" and cited India's "crazy love" for Israel amid global criticism. </p><p>Netanyahu was speaking at a leadership programme on Thursday, where he cited India as a key example of Israel's expanding international partnerships, as he discussed Israel's international relationships and efforts to broaden its diplomatic partnerships.</p>.Netanyahu directs Israeli forces to expand Gaza control to 70%.<p>"We are expanding our alliances and what you are talking about is expanding these alliances to a large space. And the larger space is really our unique relationship with a huge power called India," Netanyahu said in a video released by the Government Press Office.</p><p>Referring to international criticism of Israel, he added that the country faces delegitimisation in much of the world, but not in India. </p><p>"In India, there is an absolutely crazy love for Israel, truly crazy. I think I have more followers from India than from anywhere else," he said. </p><p> In the past, Netanyahu has often highlighted his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoken about the strength of ties between India and Israel. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>