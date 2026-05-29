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Netanyahu cites India's 'crazy love' for Israel amid global criticism

Referring to international criticism of Israel, he added that the country faces delegitimisation in much of the world, but not in India.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:24 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:24 IST
India NewsWorld newsIsraelNarendra ModiBenjamin Netanyahu

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