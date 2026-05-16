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Netherlands hands back Chola dynasty copper plates to India

PM Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday - after a brief stopover in the UAE - on the second leg of his five-nation tour that also includes Sweden, Norway and Italy.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsNetherlandscholas

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