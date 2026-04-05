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Neutrality of polls can't be assured if Election Commission dependent on contestants: Justice B V Nagarathna

Justice Nagarathna said elections are not merely periodic events but a mechanism through which political authority is constituted.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 08:27 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtB V NagarathnaElection Commission

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