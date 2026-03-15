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Never made casteist comment against PM Modi: Mani Shankar Aiyar

The bureaucrat-turned-politician also said that he is called the "child of Macaulay" for speaking English.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsPM ModiIndia PoliticsMani Shankar Aiyar

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