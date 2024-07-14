Never quit 'Sanatan dharma' and Yoga: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Indian diaspora in Russia

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a meeting with the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Sunday, urged them to not give up their Indian roots and said that 'Sanatan dharma' and Yoga are two things they must continue in their lives.

Birla, who was leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at St. Petersburg, Russia, addressed members of the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Sunday.

“Indians living abroad are equal partners in India’s development and modernisation. You are the brand ambassadors of India and your actions, contribution, and achievements shape the image of India in Russia,” he said.