Never quit 'Sanatan dharma' and Yoga: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Indian diaspora in Russia

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in a meeting with the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Sunday, urged them to not give up their Indian roots and said that 'Sanatan dharma' and Yoga are two things they must continue in their lives.
Birla, who was leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum at St. Petersburg, Russia, addressed members of the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Sunday.
“Indians living abroad are equal partners in India’s development and modernisation. You are the brand ambassadors of India and your actions, contribution, and achievements shape the image of India in Russia,” he said.
Birla urged the Indian diaspora to promote their motherland in Russia and continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
“There is a curiosity among Russians about Indian culture and diversities, you must spread awareness about India’s rich Sanatan culture, Yoga, ancient knowledge, and diversities among the Russians and encourage them to visit India,” he added.
The changes that are taking place in India have enhanced the respect for Indians at the global level and the value of Indian passport has grown, Birla said. “The bond between the two countries is based on the foundation of mutual trust and mutual respect. Whenever India or Russia has faced any challenge, both the countries have supported each other,” he added.
Published 14 July 2024, 16:31 IST