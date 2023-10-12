Never thought people will get hold of it, says Akshay Kumar on Canadian passport row

Akshay Kumar's citizenship has been the talk of the town for quite some time now.
Recently, in an interview with the news agency ANI, the actor opened up about why he had opted for the Canadian citizenship in the first place.
"I became Canadian because my films were not doing well at one time and I gave 13 to 14 flop films. At that time, my friend used to live in Canada and he said you come here and we will work something. My friend offered me that we would do cargo business together. I said okay my films are also not going well and a person has to work, no matter where he is."
The actor further said that when he went to Toronto, he got a Canadian passport. However, two of his films released around that time that did well at the box-office. That is when he decided that he had to return to India.
"I never thought people got a hold of it, it was just a travel document. I just pay my taxes and I am the high taxpayer."
Calling the citizenship letter that he got on August 15 a "coincidence", the actor said "it is not just a passport, it is your mind, it is your heart, it is your should that has to be Indian."