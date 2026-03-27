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New ATM rules from April 1: What changes for customers

Announced by major lenders and payments banks, these updates will impact withdrawal limits, transaction charges, and how customers access cash.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:07 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 06:07 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsATMbanks

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