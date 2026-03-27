New ATM rules from April 1: What changes for customers

<p>Several <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banks">banks in India</a> will roll out a fresh set of changes to ATM transactions starting April 1, 2026. Announced by major lenders and payments banks, these updates will impact withdrawal limits, transaction charges, and how customers access cash. They also cover fees applicable after free transaction limits are exceeded, as well as revised daily withdrawal caps for certain debit cards.</p> <p><strong>HDFC Bank</strong></p><p>HDFC Bank has said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/upi">UPI-based</a> ATM cash withdrawals will now be counted within the monthly free transaction limit. Earlier treated separately, these transactions will now form part of the total free usage.</p><p>Rs 23 per transaction, excluding taxes will be charged for customers exceeding the limit. At present consumers get five free withdrawals at HDFC Bank ATMs each month, along with three free transactions in metro cities and five in non-metro areas at other banks’ ATMs.</p> <p><strong>Punjab National Bank</strong></p><p>Daily withdrawal limits for select debit cards at Punjab National Bank has revised. Customers can withdraw between Rs 50,000 and Rs 75,000 per day, depending on the card type, under the new norms.</p><p>Some cards that earlier allowed withdrawals up to Rs 1,00,000 will now have lower limits. </p><p><br><strong>SBI Card</strong><br>Starting April 1, 2026, SBI Card will implement a monthly limit on reward point redemptions. Cardholders will be able to redeem a maximum of 60,000 points per month for statement credit, in multiples of 4,000 points. However, certain cards, such as the Air India SBI Signature Card, will not be subject to this restriction.</p>.Consumer panel orders Axis Bank to pay compensation over failed ATM transaction.<p><strong>YES Bank</strong></p><p>YES Bank is updating spending thresholds for specific transaction categories. Utility payments, including electricity, water, and gas, will incur a 1 per cent fee (plus GST) only after monthly spending exceeds revised limits: Rs 1 lakh for private cards, Rs 50,000 for premium cards, and Rs 25,000 for other cards.</p><p>Additionally, a 1 per cent transportation fee will be charged on toll and bridge payments once spending goes beyond Rs 75,000 for premium cards and Rs 50,000 for other cards. This fee will be capped at Rs 5,000 per transaction.</p><p><strong>Axis Bank</strong></p><p>Axis Bank will also update the benefits on the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card starting April 12. The existing cashback rates, 25 per cent on Airtel services and 10 per cent on utility payments made through the Airtel Thanks App, will remain unchanged. However, instead of a fixed monthly cap of Rs 250, the maximum cashback will now be linked to the base cashback earned during the billing cycle.</p>