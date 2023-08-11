New Bill to replace IPC throws out sedition law; to punish separatism and secession

The new Bill to repeal the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for the first time, defines crimes like secession, armed insurgency, subversive activities, separatism, crimes like challenging the unity, sovereignty and integrity of India, and allows the confiscation of property by authorities, while provisions of sedition is being repealed.

Introducing the Bill in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India is a democracy where everyone has the right to speak and there is no place for sedition in its statutes. At the same time, he said the new Bill provides a definition for terrorism.

"Whoever wages war against the Government of India, or attempts to wage such war, or abets the waging of such war, shall be punished with death, or imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine," he said. Those conspiring to wage war against the government or those who collect arms or ammunition will face imprisonment for life.