New crime bill allows incumbent officers to appear as witnesses in place of officers

However, it says if the concerned officer is "either transferred, retired, or died; or...expert or officer cannot be found or is incapable of giving deposition; or securing presence of such public servant, expert or officer is likely to cause delay in holding the inquiry, trial or other proceeding, the Court shall secure presence of successor officer of such public servant, expert, or officer who is holding that post at the time of such deposition to give deposition on such document or report."

Another measure to address the issue of backlog, the new bill proposes summary trials in less serious cases like theft, house trespass etc. In cases where the punishment is less than three years, a magistrate may conduct a summary trial after recording reasons in writing.

Summary trial could be conducted in cases of theft under sections 301, 303 or 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 where the value of the property stolen does not exceed Rs 20,000, receiving or retaining or assisting in the concealment of disposal of stolen property under section 315 where the value of the property does not exceed Rs 20,000, house trespass under Section 330 and insult to insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace under section 350, and criminal intimidation under section 349.

Abetment of any of these offences, an attempt to commit any of these offences and any offence constituted by an Act in respect of which a complaint may be made under section 20 of the Cattle-trespass Act, 1871 could also be summarily tried.

"The Magistrate may, after giving the accused a reasonable opportunity of being heard, for reasons to be recorded in writing, try in a summary way all or any of the offences not punishable with death or imprisonment for life or imprisonment for a term exceeding three years," the bill said.

However, the Magistrate who has commenced a summary trial could recall any witnesses who may have been examined and proceed to re-hear the case if the court feels that the nature of the case is such that it is "undesirable" to try it summarily.