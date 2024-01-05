New criminal laws: ‘Police over people’

On December 25, President Draupadi Murmu gave her assent to three new criminal code bills. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Act (BSA) have respectively replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872. The transition aims to decolonise the justice system (references to the British monarchy have been omitted), focus on crimes against citizens, revise terms and conditions of punishment, and include provisions for electronic and digital evidence and offences like mob lynching (see box).