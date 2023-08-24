New curriculum framework proposes 2 board exams in a year

The education ministry said that the consultation for the NCF took place across 500 districts, and over 50 consultations with different ministries, religious groups, civil society organisations, NGOs and universities. Through the process, more than 8,000 stakeholders participated. A survey on a mobile app received feedback from around 1,50,000 stakeholders, the ministry said, adding that a ‘Citizen Centric Survey’ launched in August last year received inputs from more than 12,00,000 stakeholders.