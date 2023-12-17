New data protection rules propose Aadhaar-based consent framework for children to access online platforms

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, which was notified in August, has provisions that will introduce a consent framework for children before they can use certain online services, the Indian Express reported on Sunday.

The upcoming rules propose to include an Aadhaar-based system to verify children’s age for using online services and to gather their parents’ consent.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has scheduled a closed-door consultation with industry stakeholders on the proposed rules on December 19, Indian Express reported.

Government has to formulate at least 25 rules to operationalise the Act.

The Act will require companies to obtain verifiable parental consent before allowing anyone under 18 to use their platform.

However, the Act does not mention how this is to be done.