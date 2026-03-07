Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

New Delhi-Ahmedabad special train tonight for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 finals: Railways

'The 19-coach special train with ACII and ACIII classes will commence from New Delhi tonight at 11.45 and reach Sabarmati tomorrow at 2.30 pm.'
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 11:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 11:50 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysNew DelhiAhmedabadICC T20 World CupIRCTC

Follow us on :

Follow Us