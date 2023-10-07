New disability pension rules will 'prevent exploitation' says CDS Chauhan amid ex-servicemen pushback

The rule change happened six months after the Comptroller and Auditor General flagged that almost 40% of officers, and 18% of personnel below officer rank who retired every year were drawing disability pensions. A medical downgrade following a disability entitles a soldier to better retirement benefits.

The CAG report said among the army officers who were granted disability pensions, the percentage of those from the medical wing was significantly higher. It also flagged concerns about disability pensions being awarded on account of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

However, the ex-servicemen who opposed the new rules said the “bogey of misuse or faking disabilities is also a fig leaf” since it was not possible to feign disabilities with modern diagnostic tools.

The ministry said new rules would streamline the procedure followed for assessment and entitlement of disability without any ambiguity to avoid litigation.

But no policy or entitlement related changes have been made in the revised rules, applicable from September 21.

“The eligibility criteria for disability pension and other entitlements have been revised to ensure that the genuine interest of deserving soldiers are protected and to prevent the exploitation of these criteria,” said Gen Chauhan.

Notified earlier this week, the new disability pension rules have triggered a hornet’s nest with ex-servicemen accusing the government of “destroying the disability and death benefits in defence services” and the Congress party terming it as a “surgical strike on the honour of a soldier.”

“On a rough calculation, if 100 disabled persons and widows were getting these benefits till now, only five will get hereafter based on the new rules,” said a retired officer who didn’t want to be identified.

The Defence Ministry on its part said “terminologies have been clearly defined to avoid confusion”. Diseases will be considered attributable to the service only if they are linked to active operations, high-altitude posting and extreme physical exertion.

The official version, however, has been challenged by the Chandigarh-based All India Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, which demanded withdrawal of the new rules.

Asked about the concerns raised by ex-servicemen regarding the new revised eligibility criteria for disability pension rules, Gen Chauhan said most of them were concerned that the benefits entitled to them would be taken away.

“This apprehension was there in the minds of ex-servicemen. They were clarified. Most of them were satisfied,” he added.