New Education Policy focuses on value education: NIOS chairperson Prof Saroj Sharma

New Delhi: The New Education Policy introduced by the Narendra Modi government focuses on value education so that today’s students become a responsible citizen, said the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Chairperson Prof Saroj Sharma.
Addressing the National Symposium on the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at Jiva Public School, Faridabad, Prof Sharma said the NEP advocates access, equity, quality and Bharat-centric education. “The NEP envisages creation of a 'New India'. It focuses on value education. The NEP is rooted in our ancient culture and traditions which we need to preserve,” she said.
“There is a difference between literacy and knowledge. We may be fully literate in a few years now but then only knowledge can bring the change in society and prevent untoward incidents like the recent traumatic incident in West Bengal,” she said, adding that though all were literate and getting good education, knowledge to keep society healthy has failed. “I understand there is a problem with the education system and most of the things have been addressed in the NEP,” Prof Sharma added.
Addressing the symposium, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas Secretary, Dr Atul Kothari, said, “NEP focuses on development of human values. The world knows that it is only India which understands value system and can teach the world about it. There is a growing demand for this from various countries and institutions. Our educators should prepare for this challenge.”
Addressing the symposium, NCERT’s Head of Teacher Education Department, Prof Sharad Sinha said that bringing out the NEP in a diverse and huge country like India was a Herculean task. “There is so much diversity. There are different school formats like government schools, private institutions, trust etc; several languages across the length and breadth of the vast Bharat, teachers and educators of vivid vision had to be taken into account in making of the epic over 600-page National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for School Education,” she said.
Speaking on the occasion, Jiva Public School Founder and President Rishi Pal Chauhan said the symposium saw participation from approximately 400 educators representing renowned schools and institutions from across the country. It brought together eminent educators, policymakers, and experts from across the country to discuss the future of education in India, he said.
Published 27 August 2024, 16:57 IST