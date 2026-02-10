Menu
india

New EPFO app to allow withdrawal via UPI

The new UPI-based system aims to further streamline this by eliminating much of the manual process, reducing the burden on EPFO amid over 5 crore annual claims.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 03:14 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 03:14 IST
