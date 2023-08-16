New funding mechanism slows down research due to crippling procedures, scientists voice concerns

A lot of back and forth communication through email and phone calls later the frozen grants for different projects became finally available to scientists for utilisation only in the last quarter of 2022-23. “Whatever was left unspent on March 31, 2023 in any project fund, automatically became zero on April 1, 2023. Again, a lot of correspondence with the funding agency had to be made to get the last year's unspent balance restored in June 2023,” he said.

This fiscal a majority of the researchers haven't received their allocation so far. Many have also not got their dues for the last financial year.

Inability to pay for manpower as well as for supplies that are continuously needed for carrying out the research blocks all research progress, scientists say.

“It seems science research is not the government’s priority and they want to spend the money on something else. Because of such crippling procedures, project staff in many labs haven't received their money since last year,” said a senior CSIR scientist.

There are multiple layers of complexities in the PFMS such as opening separate zero-balance accounts in multiple banks for each funding agency to getting zero-balance certificates.

“Many banks are not interested in having zero-balance accounts and we have to look for smaller banks that are interested. But smaller banks have capability issues,” said the director of a bio-research laboratory.