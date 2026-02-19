Menu
New global naval architecture needed to curb terror activities on high seas, says Rajnath Singh

The defence minister was speaking at Milan 2026, a multi-nation naval exercise in which 74 countries are participating.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 13:24 IST
