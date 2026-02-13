Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'New history in making': PM Modi says entering Seva Teerth with resolve to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'

Some of the first decisions that prime minister Narendra Modi took in the new building include launching of the PM RAHAT Scheme, doubling of the target of Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore among others.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiPMObritish empire

Follow us on :

Follow Us