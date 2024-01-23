'New history... those who can't see this are blind': Congress leader on Ram temple event amid party's boycott

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam hailed the consecration of Lord Ram in Ayodhya saying that new history has been scripted by the event.
"New history has been scripted, and those who cannot see it are either blind or are pretending to be blind," he said.
Talking to ANI, Krishnam also said that Ram Rajya had been restored.
"This is the day of the rule of Sanatana and re-establishment of 'Ram Rajya'. This day has come after a struggle of centuries and sacrifices of thousands of people"
Krishnam went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the construction of the temple saying that it would not have been possible without him.
"I think this would not have been possible had the Prime Minister not been Narendra Modi..." he said.
Earlier on Sunday, Krishnam had made headlines when he had echoed similar statement hailing the role of the Indian prime minister in construction of the temple.
"It is correct that the temple has been constructed after the Supreme Court's order. But had Modi not been the Prime Minister of the country, had someone else been the Prime Minister this verdict would not have come and the temple would not have been built," he said.
He also added that "he would like to give the credit to Narendra Modi..."
Interestingly, Krishnam's party, Congress, did not send its leaders to the ceremony. The Congress leadership denied the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony saying that it had turned into a BJP-RSS event.