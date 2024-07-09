Home
New In Pics | July 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 03:57 IST

Puri: Devotees gather around the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra during the second day of annual ‘Rath Yatra’ at Maushima temple in Puri on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

People cross a waterlogged street after rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on July 8, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Pedestrians use umbrellas during rains in Udupi district of Karnataka on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

A drone image shows archaeologists working on a site where they discovered the remains of what is believed to be wealthy members of the Chimu civilization, a pre-Inca society that thrived for centuries in arid plains nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Andes Mountains, in Trujillo, Peru.

Credit: Peru's Ministry of Culture/Handout via REUTERS

The Calgary Stampede Showband performs on the midway of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 8, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Debris and flood waters from Hurricane Beryl cover the main roadway in Surfside Beach, Texas, US on July 8, 2024.

Credit: Reuters Photo

