New In Pics | July 9, 2024: Best photos from around the world

Puri: Devotees gather around the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra during the second day of annual ‘Rath Yatra’ at Maushima temple in Puri on Monday, July 8, 2024.
People cross a waterlogged street after rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on July 8, 2024.
Pedestrians use umbrellas during rains in Udupi district of Karnataka on Monday, July 8, 2024.
A drone image shows archaeologists working on a site where they discovered the remains of what is believed to be wealthy members of the Chimu civilization, a pre-Inca society that thrived for centuries in arid plains nestled between the Pacific Ocean and Andes Mountains, in Trujillo, Peru.
Credit: Peru's Ministry of Culture/Handout via REUTERS
The Calgary Stampede Showband performs on the midway of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on July 8, 2024.
Debris and flood waters from Hurricane Beryl cover the main roadway in Surfside Beach, Texas, US on July 8, 2024.
Published 09 July 2024, 03:57 IST