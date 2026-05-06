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New in Pics | May 6, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 00:23 IST
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A great white pelican catches a fish inside its enclosure at National Zoological Park, in New Delhi.

A great white pelican catches a fish inside its enclosure at National Zoological Park, in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

People offers prayers at Bade Hanuman Temple on the first Tuesday (Bada Mangal) of 'Jyeshtha' month, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, May 5, 2026.

People offers prayers at Bade Hanuman Temple on the first Tuesday (Bada Mangal) of 'Jyeshtha' month, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, May 5, 2026.

Credit: PTI Photo

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A man photographs snow in Chautauqua Park amid the worst drought in Colorado’s history in Boulder, Colorado, US May 5, 2026.

A man photographs snow in Chautauqua Park amid the worst drought in Colorado’s history in Boulder, Colorado, US May 5, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People paint World Cup-themed graffiti on a street in Rocinha favela, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2026.

People paint World Cup-themed graffiti on a street in Rocinha favela, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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People attend a protest rally in support of public media as the Czech government plans to revamp and cut funding for Czech TV and Czech Radio, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 5, 2026.

People attend a protest rally in support of public media as the Czech government plans to revamp and cut funding for Czech TV and Czech Radio, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 5, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 06 May 2026, 00:23 IST
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