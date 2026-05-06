New in Pics | May 6, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A great white pelican catches a fish inside its enclosure at National Zoological Park, in New Delhi.
People offers prayers at Bade Hanuman Temple on the first Tuesday (Bada Mangal) of 'Jyeshtha' month, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, May 5, 2026.
A man photographs snow in Chautauqua Park amid the worst drought in Colorado’s history in Boulder, Colorado, US May 5, 2026.
People paint World Cup-themed graffiti on a street in Rocinha favela, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 5, 2026.
People attend a protest rally in support of public media as the Czech government plans to revamp and cut funding for Czech TV and Czech Radio, in Prague, Czech Republic, May 5, 2026.
Published 06 May 2026, 00:23 IST