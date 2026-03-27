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New Income Tax Law 2026: How your meal coupon could save you over Rs 1 lakh from April 1?

Under the Income Tax Rules, 2026, the exemption limit per meal has been increased to Rs 200, up from the earlier Rs 50 cap approved last week by Parliament.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsFoodIncome Tax

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