New IRCTC website to launch by July 15 : Ashwini Vaishnaw

<p>New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that a revamped and improved IRCTC website will be rolled out by July 15, addressing widespread user frustrations with the current online ticketing platform.</p><p>The announcement came during an interaction with students at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) in Jaipur on Thursday.</p><p>A video of the exchange, which has gone viral on social media, shows a student directly appealing to the minister: “Sir, please solve the problem of the IRCTC captcha."</p>.Rs 7k crore boost likely for Konkan Railway development in Karnataka: MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.<p>In response, Vaishnaw immediately contacted a senior official from the department and conveyed the students’ demand for a new website. </p><p>He inquired whether it could be developed within 30 days and then confirmed to the cheering students that the upgraded IRCTC site would be launched by mid-July.</p><p>Users have long complained about persistent issues with the IRCTC platform, including frequent slowdowns, outages during peak booking hours, abrupt session expirations, failed payments after seat selection, login difficulties, OTP problems, and bottlenecks especially during Tatkal bookings.</p><p> Concerns over the use of bots and agents gaining unfair advantage have also been repeatedly flagged.</p><p>Just last year, the government deactivated around 2.5 crore user IDs as part of efforts to curb misuse and improve system integrity.</p><p>The proposed passenger reservation system (PRS) upgrade is part of ongoing modernisation alongside the new IRCTC website ( and other digital initiatives. The goal is to create a more robust, future-ready ecosystem capable of supporting India's massive rail network as passenger numbers and expectations grow.</p><p>The transition is expected to make booking train tickets noticeably quicker, more transparent (especially for waitlisted passengers), and less frustrating during high-demand periods. Full benefits will unfold as more trains move to the new system over the coming months, said a railway official. </p><p>The current system handles around 25,000–32,000 tickets per minute. The upgraded PRS is designed for significantly higher throughput — officials indicate it can scale to over 1 lakh (100,000+) bookings per minute, with some mentions of up to 5x capacity overall. Enquiry handling will also jump from 4 lakh to over 40 lakh per minute, said official. </p>