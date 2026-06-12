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New IRCTC website to launch by July 15 : Ashwini Vaishnaw

The announcement came during an interaction with students at Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) in Jaipur on Thursday.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 01:33 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 01:33 IST
India NewsRailwaysAshwini VaishnawIRCTC

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