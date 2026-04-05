<p>The ongoing debate on reforms in India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) — triggered in part by litigation and Supreme Court observations — has unfortunately been framed as a flawed and potentially dangerous CAPF cadre-versus-IPS leadership contest. The issue is not about service rivalry but the design of a security-leadership architecture. </p>.<p>The Supreme Court’s intervention is often selectively interpreted. In reality, the court did three things — and one thing it consciously did not. </p>.<p>First, it acknowledged CAPF careers’ structural inequities — slow promotions, stagnation, and limited avenues. Second, it granted Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU), bringing CAPF officers financially on a par with other Group-A services. Third, it recognised CAPFs as organised Group-A services.</p>.<p>Importantly, the court did not direct the removal of IPS officers from leadership roles, nor did it recommend dismantling the deputation system. </p>.<p>As for the CAPF Bill, several of its elements — career progression and cadre review, financial parity, specialisation within CAPFs, improved service conditions, and technology integration — deserve unequivocal support.</p>.<p><strong>Need for IPS leadership</strong></p>.<p>The central question is: Who should lead? The answer lies in India’s internal security system’s nature. </p>.<p>The Indian Police Service is the operational expression of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of a unified administrative and security framework. Meanwhile, CAPFs are rarely deployed in isolation: They operate alongside the state police. IPS officers trained within state systems ensure seamless coordination. Removing that link risks parallel chains of command in the same theatre.</p>.<p>Unlike the Army, the CAPFs depend on local intelligence, state police cooperation, and civil-administration support. IPS officers bring ground-level policing experience, familiarity with institutional networks across states, and proven expertise in crisis-handling in civilian contexts. A purely internal CAPF leadership model risks creating operational silos detached from local realities.</p>.<p>CAPFs have demonstrated extraordinary courage; COBRA units in left-wing extremist areas are a prime example. But senior leadership is not about individual bravery. It is about multi-agency coordination, policy alignment, and strategic foresight. IPS officers are trained precisely for this broader canvas.</p>.The CAPF (General Administration) Bill 2026: A visionary step that strengthens India’s internal security without compromising fairness.<p>The success against Maoism illustrates this synergy. The CAPFs played a critical role, but so did state units like Greyhounds, Jaguars, and DRGs — all raised and led by the IPS. </p>.<p>Institutionally, IPS officers bring intellectual heft; exposure to law, governance, and public policy; and leadership experience across districts, states, and Central assignments. CAPF officers, while highly capable within force structures, often lack this exposure.</p>.<p>Responding to rapidly-evolving internal-security challenges requires the integration of policing, intelligence, technology, and governance. IPS officers — by virtue of broader administrative exposure — are better positioned to lead this.</p>.<p><strong>Reframing the debate</strong> </p>.<p>The question is not “IPS versus CAPF” but architecture versus fragmentation. Reforming CAPF careers must ensure dignity and parity, while building specialisation and technology. However, dismantling the leadership structure that ensures national coherence would be a strategic error. And India’s internal security requires coherence at the top. </p>.<p>The Supreme Court rightly addressed inequities; the Central government must now complete that reform agenda. In doing so, it must remember a fundamental principle: Strengthen the limbs, but do not sever the spine. The IPS leadership provides that spine. In an era of complex, hybrid threats, India does not need competing silos of command. It needs unity.</p>.<p><em>(Yashovardhan Azad is IPS [retd], former Central Information Commissioner, Secretary Security, Govt of India, and Special Director, Intelligence Bureau)</em></p>