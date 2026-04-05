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CAPF legislation is reform without rupture

The Supreme Court’s intervention is often selectively interpreted. In reality, the court did three things — and one thing it consciously did not.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 01:35 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 01:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCAPF

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