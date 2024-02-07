New narrative to break down the country, PM says on 'our tax, our money'

New Delhi: Without naming Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said campaigns in the line of "our tax, our money" supported by a state government is a new narrative to break down the country and it is painful to see such a thinking from a national party.
“New narratives are being made for political gains. The way language is being spoken these days, is to break the country. An entire state is speaking this language. Nothing can be worse for the country than this...what language have we started saying," Modi said.
His comments in the Rajya Sabha came on a day when the Karnataka cabinet led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah protested in Delhi demanding release of central funds. The campaign has a tag-line of “My tax, My right.”
“If vaccine is made in one part of the country, can someone say that it will not be given to other parts of the country? What kind of thinking is this? It is very painful that such language is emerging from a national party. It is very sad," he noted.
The Prime Minister said if someone from Jharkhand won a medal in an international sports competition, the honour was for the country and not only for the eastern state.
“What will happen if someone says that rivers flow from the Himalayas and they won’t be shared with others. What will happen to the country, where will this stop? States which have coal if they say that we won't share it with others, how will the country function? If eastern states had states that we won't share oxygen with other regions what would have happened (in the pandemic period)?” he said.
"Desh ke andar yeh bhav todne ka kya prayas ho raha hai? (What is this narrative being played to break the nation?)" he asked, adding, "Hamara tax hamara money (Our tax, our money) — what is this language being spoken? Stop giving such new narratives to break the nation. It poses a threat to the future of the country,” he said.
Opposition ruled states like West Bengal and Karnataka have registered their protests while Kerala plans a sit-on agitation on Thursday. Tamil Nadu MPs said they would support Kerala.