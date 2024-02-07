New narrative to break down the country, PM says on 'our tax, our money'

New Delhi: Without naming Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said campaigns in the line of "our tax, our money" supported by a state government is a new narrative to break down the country and it is painful to see such a thinking from a national party.

“New narratives are being made for political gains. The way language is being spoken these days, is to break the country. An entire state is speaking this language. Nothing can be worse for the country than this...what language have we started saying," Modi said.

His comments in the Rajya Sabha came on a day when the Karnataka cabinet led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah protested in Delhi demanding release of central funds. The campaign has a tag-line of “My tax, My right.”

“If vaccine is made in one part of the country, can someone say that it will not be given to other parts of the country? What kind of thinking is this? It is very painful that such language is emerging from a national party. It is very sad," he noted.