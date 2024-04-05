New NCERT text makes significant revisions in early-Indian history

The NCERT on Thursday said that textbooks for Class 3 will be available by the last week of April, and for Class 6 by mid-May. Additionally, a bridge course for teachers to prepare for Class 6 will be put up on the portal. “... 1.21-crore copies of 2023-2024 editions for various classes are out, with more coming regularly. Buffer stock for Classes 4, 5, 9, and 11 is ready. Digital copies of all NCERT textbooks are freely available on the NCERT portal, DIKSHA, and ePathshala portal and app,” the NCERT said in a post on X.