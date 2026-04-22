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New online gaming rules: Mandatory registration only for money games

The authority must complete the classification process within 90 days once triggered.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 15:48 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 15:48 IST
India NewsgamesOnline gaming

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