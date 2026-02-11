<p>New Delhi: 'Vande Mataram' will be sung in full in all official functions and before the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ if they are to be played together, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-home-affairs">Ministry of Home Affairs</a> (MHA) has said in the first set of protocols for singing the national song.</p><p>So far, only the first two stanzas used to be sung as per a decision taken by the Congress in pre-independence era and later announced in the Constituent Assembly following objections from a section of people over the "communal" references in the song. During the Winter Session of Parliament last year, Parliament held a discussion on the 150th anniversary of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-mataram">Vande Mataram</a>. </p><p>In its order dated January 28, the MHA said the official version — the entire six stanzas — shall be sung at official functions such as the arrival and departure of the President and Governors from government functions, before and after the President addresses the nation over All India Radio and TV and unfurling of the tricolour.</p>.'Aim of Vande Mataram debate not to defame...but to keep record of India's history straight': Nadda in Rajya Sabha.<p>The playing time of the official version of the national song is approximately 3 minutes and 10 seconds and whenever it is sung or played, the audience should stand in attention. </p><p>However, the protocol said the audience is not expected to stand when the national song is played as part of a newsreel or documentary or film, as it is bound to interrupt the exhibition of the film and would "create disorder and confusion rather than add to the dignity" of the national song. </p><p>"When the national song and the national anthem are sung or played, the national song will be sung or played first," the order, which came as the Union government is observing the 150th year of Vande Mataram, said.</p><p>It said the day's work in school may begin with the community singing of Vande Mataram and school authorities should make adequate provision in their programmes for popularising the singing of the national song, national anthem and promoting respect for the national flag among students.</p>.Vande Mataram debate in Lok Sabha | From reciting omitted versions of national song to 'Jinnah opposed, Nehru agreed': What PM Modi said.<p>"The national song may be sung on occasions which, although not strictly ceremonial, are nevertheless invested with significance because of the presence of Ministers etc. The singing of the national song on such occasions (with or without the accompaniment of instruments) accompanied by mass singing is desirable," it said.</p><p>It also said there should be an adequate public audition system so that the gathering in various enclosures can sing in unison with the choir; printed lyrics of the official version of the national song may be circulated amongst the participants, wherever required.</p><p>While making it clear that it is not possible to provide an exhaustive list of occasions on which the singing can be permitted, the order said that on all occasions when the national song is sung, the official version shall be recited accompanied by mass singing.</p><p>"But there is no objection to the singing of the national song accompanied by mass singing so long as it is done with due respect as a salutation to the motherland and proper decorum is maintained," it said.</p>