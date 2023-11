Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday that the central government will have a new set of regulations soon to tackle deepfakes.

His announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the ill effects of AI, including deepfakes, at the virtual G20 Summit on November 22.

Deepfake videos and pictures of some Bollywood celebrities have been doing the rounds of social media lately, drawing the ire of the victims and government alike.

More to follow...