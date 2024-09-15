The Sunday Story | New structures and nuances: Integrated theatre commands

The Indian Armed Forces were last tested in a full-blown (land, air and sea) conventional war in the Indo-Pak War of 1971, where they ran a successful campaign. Firstly, warfare then had not metastasised to the levels of complexity it sees today. Secondly, and very importantly, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw had bargained for time to launch the offensive. This gave Manekshaw enough time to place the diverse war elements and considerations into the perfect calculus, literally an ‘integrated’ approach. The dramatic speed of Pakistan’s capitulation had much to do with the planned jointmanship and overall strategy. However, to expect the availability of similar ‘time’ to decide future war reactions is imprudent.